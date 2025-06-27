PHOTOS: Jamaica’s Ambassador Holds Investment Talks with Metro Atlanta Chamber June 27, 2025 Listen Foreign Affairs Share Photo: Derrick ScottJamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, His Excellency Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson (left), shakes hands with Metro Atlanta Chamber Project Coordinator for Economic Development, Kendall Brantley (right), during a recent visit to the Chamber’s offices in downtown Atlanta, to hold talks on investment opportunities between Jamaica and Atlanta. Looking on (from left) are President of Integrity Children’s Fund, Major (Ret’d) Karl Chambers, and Metro Atlanta Chamber Project Manager, Dylan Horne. The Full Story Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, His Excellency Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson (centre), is in discussion with Honorary Investment Adviser of Jamaica for the State of Georgia, Bindley Sangster (left), and President of Integrity Children’s Fund, Major (Ret’d) Karl Chambers, prior to a recent meeting with members of the Metro Atlanta Chamber, at the Chamber’s offices in downtown Atlanta. Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, His Excellency Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson (centre), discusses investment between Jamaica and Atlanta with Metro Atlanta Chamber Project Coordinator for Economic Development Kendall Brantley (left), and Metro Atlanta Chamber Project Manager, Dylan Horne (second left), during a recent meeting at Metro’s downtown Atlanta offices. Ambassador Anderson is accompanied by (from left) President of Integrity Children’s Fund Major (Ret’d) Karl Chambers and Jamaica’s Honorary Investment Adviser for the State of Georgia, Bindley Sangster. Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, His Excellency Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson (second left), presents a gift to Metro Atlanta Chamber’s Project Coordinator for economic development, Kendall Brantley, following their talks on investment opportunities between Jamaica and Atlanta. Sharing the moment (from left) are Jamaica’s honorary investment adviser for the State of Georgia, Bindley Sangster; Metro Atlanta Chamber Project Manager Dylan Horne, and President of Integrity Children’s Fund, Major (Ret’d) Karl Chambers.