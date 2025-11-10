PHOTOS: Jamaica Gets 200 Generators from Belgium

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams (left), and Ambassador of Belgium to Jamaica, Ellen De Geest, welcome the arrival of 200 generators donated by the Government of Belgium to support the island's hurricane relief efforts, at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) in Kingston on Wednesday (November 5).

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it. Ok No Privacy policy