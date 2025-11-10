PHOTOS: Jamaica Gets 200 Generators from Belgium November 10, 2025 Listen Disaster Relief Share Photo: Donald De La HayeMinister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams (left), and Ambassador of Belgium to Jamaica, Ellen De Geest, welcome the arrival of 200 generators donated by the Government of Belgium to support the island's hurricane relief efforts, at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) in Kingston on Wednesday (November 5). The Full Story Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams (second right), listens to a point being made by Ambassador of Belgium to Jamaica, Her Excellency Ellen De Geest (right), while welcoming the arrival of 200 generators donated by the Government of Belgium to support the island’s hurricane relief efforts, at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) in Kingston on Wednesday (November 5). Sharing in the conversation (from left) are European Union (EU) Ambassador to Jamaica, Her Excellency Dr. Erja Askola, and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Ambassador Sheila Sealy Monteith. Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams (right), shares in conversation with Ambassador of Belgium to Jamaica, Her Excellency Ellen De Geest, at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) in Kingston Wednesday (November 5), where they welcomed the arrival of 200 generators donated by the Government of Belgium, for the island’s hurricane relief efforts.