PHOTOS: Jamaica Embassy Staff Congratulate Ambassador Marks

Jamaica's Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks (right), is surprised with the presentation of a photograph of her receiving the National Honour, the Order of Jamaica (OJ), from Governor General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, on National Heroes Day (October 21), at King's House in Kingston. The photograph was presented by the Head of Accreditation at the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington DC, Dameon Eunick. The Full Story Jamaica's Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks (third right), is surrounded by members of staff of the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington DC, who congratulated her on being awarded the National Honour, the Order of Jamaica (OJ). She received the award from Governor General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, on National Heroes Day (October 21), at King's House in Kingston, for outstanding service to the Government and People of Jamaica. She was presented with a photograph of her receiving the National Honour by Head of Accreditation at the Embassy, Dameon Eunick. Members of staff of the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington DC raise their glasses of orange juice in a toast to Ambassador Audrey Marks (third left) as they congratulate her on being awarded the Order of Jamaica (OJ). She received the award from Governor General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, on National Heroes Day (October 21), at King's House in Kingston, for outstanding service to the Government and People of Jamaica.