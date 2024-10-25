PHOTOS: Jamaica Embassy Staff Congratulate Ambassador Marks

Photo: JIS File

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks (right), is surprised with the presentation of a photograph of her receiving the National Honour, the Order of Jamaica (OJ), from Governor General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, on National Heroes Day (October 21), at King’s House in Kingston. The photograph was presented by the Head of Accreditation at the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington DC, Dameon Eunick.