PHOTOS: Jamaica Defence Force Carol Service

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) military band plays a musical item during the JDF's annual carol service at the Garrison Church of The Ascension, Up Park Camp, Kingston, on Tuesday (December 3). The Carol Service is a cherished tradition within the JDF that symbolises community spirit, unity and the heart of the Christmas season. Members of the Manchester High School Choir perform during the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) annual carol service at the Garrison Church of The Ascension, Up Park Camp, Kingston, on Tuesday (December 3). The Carol Service is a cherished tradition within the JDF that symbolises community spirit, unity and the heart of the Christmas season. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Vice Admiral Antonette Wemyss-Gorman, shares pleasantries with Custos Rotulorum for Kingston, Hon. Steadman Fuller, during the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) annual carol service at the Garrison Church of The Ascension, Up Park Camp, Kingston, on Tuesday (December 3). The Carol Service is a cherished tradition within the JDF that symbolises community spirit, unity and the heart of the Christmas season. State Minister in the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert Flynn, and Warrant Officer Class One, Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), Michael Moulton, participate in the JDF's annual carol service at the Garrison Church of The Ascension, Up Park Camp, Kingston, on Tuesday (December 3). The Carol Service is a cherished tradition within the JDF that symbolises community spirit, unity and the heart of the Christmas season.