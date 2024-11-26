| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
PHOTOS: Jamaica at Showcase at Maryland State of the Port and Global Flavor

November 26, 2024
Foreign Affairs
Photo: Derrick Scott
Minister-Counsellor for Trade at the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington DC, Alicia Taylor, presents Jamaican Blue Mountain Coffee to Secretary of the State of Maryland, Susan C. Lee, who stopped at Jamaica’s booth at Maryland’s State of the Ports and Global Flavor Showcase held recently in Baltimore.  Sharing the moment (from left) are: Travel Consultant, Chris Davis and Security Attaché at the Embassy, Ewon Simms.

Minister-Counsellor for Trade at the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington DC, Alicia Taylor (right), presents a package of Jamaican goodies to Maryland Secretary of Transportation, Paul J. Wiedefeld, who visited Jamaica’s display at Maryland’s State of the Ports and Global Flavor Showcase held recently in Baltimore. Jamaica and three other countries – Georgia, Japan and the Netherlands, were invited to showcase their country at the event.
Last Updated: November 26, 2024