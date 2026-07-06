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PHOTOS: IXL Usage Recognition Event

July 6, 2026
Education
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PHOTOS: IXL Usage Recognition Event
Photo: Michael Sloley
Acting Chief Education Officer in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Terry-Ann Thomas Gayle (right), shares a photo opportunity with (back row, from left) Jodi Ann Mullings; Vice Principal, St. Mary's College, Annmarie James; Akeem Mitchell; Christine Howell; Chief Executive Officer, e-Learning Jamaica, Andrew Lee; Oral Gayle; Community Relations Education Officer, Kereen Reid; Monique Davis-Porter; and Principal, St. Mary's College, Ryan Williams. Seated is student, St. Mary's College, Nathaniel Perkins. The Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information introduced the IXL Interactive Online Learning Platform as a targeted intervention to support 1,625 grade-seven students experiencing challenges in English language and mathematics across 56 National School Learning and Intervention Plan (NSLIP) secondary schools. Funded through the Jamaica Education Project (JEP) and supported by e-Learning Jamaica Limited through the provision of tablets, the initiative seeks to improve student outcomes through technology-enabled learning. St. Mary's College has emerged as a leading school in the use of the platform, recording more than 10,500 questions answered and over 200 skills mastered.

The Full Story

Acting Chief Education Officer, in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Terry-Ann Thomas Gayle, addresses the IXL Usage Recognition Event and Student Achievement Presentation held at the St. Mary’s College in Above Rocks, St. Catherine, on July 3. The Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information introduced the IXL Interactive Online Learning Platform as a targeted intervention to support 1,625 grade-seven students experiencing challenges in English language and mathematics across 56 National School Learning and Intervention Plan (NSLIP) secondary schools. Funded through the Jamaica Education Project (JEP) and supported by e-Learning Jamaica Limited through the provision of tablets, the initiative seeks to improve student outcomes through technology-enabled learning. St. Mary’s College has emerged as a leading school in the use of the platform, recording more than 10,500 questions answered and over 200 skills mastered.
Last Updated: July 6, 2026