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PHOTOS: International Red Cross Secretary-General Calls on Foreign Affairs Minister

April 23, 2026
Foreign Affairs
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PHOTOS: International Red Cross Secretary-General Calls on Foreign Affairs Minister
Photo: DANIELLE MYERS
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (left), greets Secretary-General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Jagan Chapagain, during a courtesy call on Tuesday (April 21) at the Ministry, downtown Kingston.

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Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (seated third left), and other stakeholders listen as Secretary-General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Jagan Chapagain (seated second right), speaks during a courtesy call on Tuesday (April 21) at the Ministry’s Office in Kingston.

 

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (left), and Secretary-General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Jagan Chapagain (right), share a moment during a courtesy call on Tuesday (April 21) at the Ministry, downtown Kingston.
Last Updated: April 23, 2026