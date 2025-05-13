PHOTOS: Indian Arrival Day Celebration

Photo: Dave Reid

High Commissioner of India to Jamaica, His Excellency Shri Mayank Joshi (right), presents an award to Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (centre), in recognition of her years of dedicated service, commitment, and contribution to promoting Indian culture in Jamaica. Observing the presentation is Chairman of the National Council for Indian Culture in Jamaica, Vishu Tolan (left). The presentation took place during the 180th Anniversary of Indian Arrival Day celebration at Chedwin Park, Old Harbour Road, St. Catherine, on Sunday (May 11). May 10 is officially recognised by the Government of Jamaica as Indian Heritage Day, marking the 1845 arrival of the first Indian indentured workers at Old Harbour Bay.