Hurricane Melissa

PHOTOS: Hurricane Damage in St. Elizabeth, Manchester

October 31, 2025
Hurricane Relief & Recovery
Photo: Donald De La Haye
Aerial view of Santa Cruz, St. Elizabeth, showing motorists navigating through the parish, which sustained extensive damage following the passage of Category 5 Hurricane Melissa.

The Full Story

St. Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) in Santa Cruz, St. Elizabeth, suffered extensive structural damage following the passage of the powerful Category 5 Hurricane Melissa.
Residents of May Day, Manchester, on Thursday (October 30), carry out repair work on a building that was damaged during the passage of Category 5 Hurricane Melissa.

 

