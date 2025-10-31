PHOTOS: Hurricane Damage in St. Elizabeth, Manchester October 31, 2025 Listen Hurricane Relief & Recovery Share Photo: Donald De La HayeAerial view of Santa Cruz, St. Elizabeth, showing motorists navigating through the parish, which sustained extensive damage following the passage of Category 5 Hurricane Melissa. The Full Story St. Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) in Santa Cruz, St. Elizabeth, suffered extensive structural damage following the passage of the powerful Category 5 Hurricane Melissa. Residents of May Day, Manchester, on Thursday (October 30), carry out repair work on a building that was damaged during the passage of Category 5 Hurricane Melissa.