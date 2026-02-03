| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
PHOTOS: Howard University Donates US$54,000 to Aid Hurricane Relief Efforts

February 3, 2026
Foreign Affairs
Photo: Derrick Scott
Jamaica's Ambassador to the United States (US), His Excellency Major General (Ret'd) Antony Anderson (left), receives a check in the sum of US$54,000 from interim President of Howard University, Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick, to aid the island's hurricane-relief efforts. The presentation was made at the President’s office in Washington DC, recently. The funds were raised from a 12-hour radiothon hosted by Howard University's WHUR radio, and collections from motorists and passers-by during the event.

The Full Story

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States (US), His Excellency Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson (left), speaks with interim President of Howard University, Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick, during a recent courtesy call on Dr. Frederick at his offices in Washington DC. During the meeting, Dr. Frederick handed over a check in the sum of US$54,000 to assist Jamaica’s hurricane relief efforts.

 

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States (US), His Excellency Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson (left), is greeted by interim President of Howard University, Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick, during a recent courtesy call at Dr. Frederick’s offices in Washington DC. Dr. Frederick presented a check in the sum of US$54,000 to Ambassador Anderson to aid in the island’s hurricane relief efforts.
Last Updated: February 3, 2026