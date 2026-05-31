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PHOTOS: Housing Solutions For Denham Town

May 31, 2026
Office of the Prime Minister
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PHOTOS: Housing Solutions For Denham Town
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left) and Minister of Local Government and Community Development, the Hon. Desmond McKenzie (centre) view a proposal with city engineer for the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), Zacia Chevannes during a tour of West Kingston on May 29. The Government of Jamaica in partnership with the KSAMC are working on plans geared towards creating new housing solutions in Denham Town, Kingston. 
PHOTOS: Housing Solutions For Denham Town
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right) and Minister of Local Government and Community Development, the Hon. Desmond McKenzie (left) view a proposal with city engineer for the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), Zacia Chevannes during a tour of West Kingston on May 29. The Government of Jamaica in partnership with the KSAMC are working on plans geared towards creating new housing solutions in Denham Town, Kingston.
Last Updated: May 31, 2026