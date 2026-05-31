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PHOTOS: Hon. Juliet Holness Calls on Canadian House Speaker

May 31, 2026
Parliament
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PHOTOS: Hon. Juliet Holness Calls on Canadian House Speaker
Photo: Contributed
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Most Hon. Juliet Holness, pays a courtesy call on the Speaker of the House of Commons of Canada, the Hon. Francis Scarpaleggia. The visit took place during Speaker Holness' participation in the 22nd ParlAmericas Plenary Assembly and the 10th Gathering of the Open Parliament Network, held in Ottawa, Canada, from May 18–22, 2026.
Last Updated: May 31, 2026