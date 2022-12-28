Advertisement
PHOTOS: Hon. Juliet Cuthbert Flynn Visits Victoria Jubilee Hospital on Christmas Day

December 28, 2022
Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn (right), congratulates Sheville Barclay on the birth of her daughter, who was among the initial group of babies delivered at the Victoria Jubilee Hospital in Kingston on Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25.
