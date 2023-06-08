JIS News
PHOTOS: Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn Receives Courtesy Call from Brazil’s Ambassador to Jamaica

Courtesy Call
June 8, 2023
Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert Flynn (right), shares a photo opportunity with Brazil’s Ambassador to Jamaica, Her Excellency Elza Moreira Marcelino de Castro (left) and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Jamaica, His Excellency Yasuhiro Atsumi, during the diplomats’ visit to the Ministry’s New Kingston offices on Thursday (June 8).
