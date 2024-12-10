| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
PHOTOS: Highlights of National Prayer Vigil

December 10, 2024
Prime Minister
Photo: Serena Grant
Congregants worship during the 32nd annual National Prayer Vigil, which was held at the Sharon Baptist Church in Santa Cruz, St. Elizabeth, on Sunday (December 8).

The Full Story

Students of Lacovia High School in St. Elizabeth perform a song during the 32nd annual National Prayer Vigil, which was held at the Sharon Baptist Church in Santa Cruz , St. Elizabeth, on Sunday (December 8).
Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, reads scripture during the 32nd annual National Prayer Vigil, which was held at the Sharon Baptist Church in Santa Cruz , St. Elizabeth, on Sunday (December 8). Mr. Green represented Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness.
Chairman of the National Prayer Vigil Committee, Reverend Carl Rattray, gives remarks during the vigil, which was held at the Sharon Baptist Church in Santa Cruz , St. Elizabeth, on Sunday (December 8).
Last Updated: December 10, 2024