PHOTOS: Highlights of National Prayer Vigil December 10, 2024 Listen Prime Minister Share Photo: Serena Grant Congregants worship during the 32nd annual National Prayer Vigil, which was held at the Sharon Baptist Church in Santa Cruz, St. Elizabeth, on Sunday (December 8). The Full Story Students of Lacovia High School in St. Elizabeth perform a song during the 32nd annual National Prayer Vigil, which was held at the Sharon Baptist Church in Santa Cruz , St. Elizabeth, on Sunday (December 8). Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, reads scripture during the 32nd annual National Prayer Vigil, which was held at the Sharon Baptist Church in Santa Cruz , St. Elizabeth, on Sunday (December 8). Mr. Green represented Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness. Chairman of the National Prayer Vigil Committee, Reverend Carl Rattray, gives remarks during the vigil, which was held at the Sharon Baptist Church in Santa Cruz , St. Elizabeth, on Sunday (December 8).