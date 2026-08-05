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PHOTOS: Highlights from the Official Welcome Ceremony for Ghana’s President

August 5, 2026
Foreign Affairs
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PHOTOS: Highlights from the Official Welcome Ceremony for Ghana’s President
Photo: Dave Reid
Governor-General, His Excellency, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (right), greets President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, during the Official Welcome Ceremony on the Ceremonial Lawns of King’s House on Monday (August 3). President Mahama is in Jamaica on a four-day State Visit at the invitation of the Prime Minister. He is scheduled to depart the island on Wednesday (August 5), following a series of official engagements.
PHOTOS: Highlights from the Official Welcome Ceremony for Ghana’s President
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), greets President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, during the Official Welcome Ceremony on the Ceremonial Lawns at King’s House on Monday (August 3). President Mahama is in Jamaica on a four-day State Visit at the invitation of the Prime Minister. He is scheduled to depart the island on Wednesday (August 5), following a series of official engagements.
PHOTOS: Highlights from the Official Welcome Ceremony for Ghana’s President
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Prime Minister Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), shares a light moment with President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, during the Official Welcome Ceremony on the Ceremonial Lawns of King’s House on Monday (August 3). President Mahama is in Jamaica on a four-day State Visit at the invitation of the Prime Minister. He is scheduled to depart the island on Wednesday (August 5), following a series of official engagements.
PHOTOS: Highlights from the Official Welcome Ceremony for Ghana’s President
Photo: Dave Reid
Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (left), converses with President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, during the Official Welcome Ceremony on the Ceremonial Lawns at King’s House on Monday (August 3). Looking on is the Most Hon. Lady Allen. President Mahama is in Jamaica on a four-day State Visit at the invitation of Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness. He is scheduled to depart the island on Wednesday (August 5), following a series of official engagements.
Last Updated: August 5, 2026