Photos: Highlights From Jamaica’s National Day At Expo 2025 Japan

Recording artiste Jesse Royal interacts with the audience during his performance at the National Day concert on August 6 at Expo 2025 Japan.

Recording artiste Naomi Cowan performs during a concert held at Expo 2025 Japan to celebrate Jamaica’s National Day on August 6. August 6 also marked the country’s 63rd Independence and the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima in Japan.

2024 Digicel Rising Star winner Akeen Fennel, during his energetic performance at the official ceremony to mark Jamaica’ s National Day at Expo 2025 Japan on August 6.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, tries out the Bobsleigh during her tour of Jamaica’s Pavilion at Expo 2025 Japan. Looking on in the background is Commissioner General, Jamaica Pavilion at Expo 2025 Japan, Maureen Smith.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, strikes the ‘to di world’ pose in front of the Usain Bolt statue inside the Jamaica Pavilion at Expo 2025 Japan on August 6.

Recording artiste, Jesse Royal engages with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (second left) during his performance at the Jamaica National Day concert on August 6 at Expo 2025 Japan. Others sharing the moment (from left) are: Jamaica’s Ambassador to Japan, Her Excellency Shorna-Kay Richards; Commissioner General, Jamaica Pavilion at Expo 2025 Japan, Maureen Smith; Deputy Commissioner, Jamaica Pavillion, Expo 2025 Japan, Essie Gardner; and Jamaica Pavilion Director, Kevin Burke.

Students from high schools in Westmoreland join pupils from Japan’s Tottori Iwami High School in a performance of Bob Marley’s ‘One Love’ at the Jamaica National Day concert on August 6 at Expo 2025 Japan.