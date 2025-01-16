PHOTOS: HEART/NSTA Trust’s Newport Campus Students Tour January 16, 2025 Listen Office of the Prime Minister Share Photo: Deron DouglasTelevision Production Assistant, Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Aleisha Miller (back row, right), shares a photo opportunity with students and staff of the HEART/NSTA Trust Newport Campus in Manchester, during a tour of the JIS Television offices in Kingston on Tuesday (January 14). In back row (from left) are HEART/NSTA Trust Multimedia Production Instructor, André Adams; and students Genel Parker, Giovanni Roye, Matthew Simpson, and Jordan Whitely. In from row (from left) are Kaylia Rose, Rahiene Thompson, Asha Wisdom, and Tajay Stewart. The students also visited the JIS headquarters on Half-Way Tree Road on the day. The Full Story Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Radio Studio Technician, Joel Samuels (left), shows Multimedia Production student at the HEART/NSTA Trust’s Newport Campus in Manchester, Jordan Whitely, how to operate the audio console. Occasion was a tour of the JIS headquarters in Kingston on Tuesday (January 14) by students and staff of the Newport Campus in Manchester. Multimedia Production students from the HEART/NSTA/Trust’s Newport Campus in Manchester tour the Radio Studio at the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) during a visit to the agency’s Half-Way Tree Road headquarters in Kingston on Tuesday (January 14). The tour provided a deeper understanding and insights into the stages and processes involved in the various areas of production such as television, radio, social media, editorial and others.