PHOTOS: HEART/NSTA Trust’s Newport Campus Students Tour

Photo: Deron Douglas

Television Production Assistant, Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Aleisha Miller (back row, right), shares a photo opportunity with students and staff of the HEART/NSTA Trust Newport Campus in Manchester, during a tour of the JIS Television offices in Kingston on Tuesday (January 14). In back row (from left) are HEART/NSTA Trust Multimedia Production Instructor, André Adams; and students Genel Parker, Giovanni Roye, Matthew Simpson, and Jordan Whitely. In from row (from left) are Kaylia Rose, Rahiene Thompson, Asha Wisdom, and Tajay Stewart. The students also visited the JIS headquarters on Half-Way Tree Road on the day.