PHOTOS: Healthcare Workers Appreciation Month Church Service

Health & Wellness
July 3, 2023
Pastor of the Boulevard Baptist Church, Rev. Dr. Devon Dick (right), engages with from left) Consultant Ear, Nose and Throat surgeon, Bustamante Hospital for Children, Dr. Marsha James; Chairman of Lasco, James Rawle; and Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the Kingston Public Hospital, Dr. Natalie Whylie. Occasion was the Healthcare Workers Appreciation Month service at the church in Kingston on Sunday (July 2).
