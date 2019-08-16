PHOTOS: Health Fair at Tivoli Gardens

Members of the Tivoli Gardens Dance Troupe perform at the opening of the fourth staging of the biennial National Children’s Summit (NCS), held at the Jamaica Conference Centre, downtown Kingston, on Thursday (August 15). The Summit, organised by the CPFSA, brings together children between 12 and 17 years of age from across the island (mainly wards of the State) and different interest groups. It creates an atmosphere for learning, exchange of ideas, developing and strengthening social skills.

