PHOTOS: Health Fair at Tivoli Gardens

JIS News
home » JIS News » Health & Wellness
Photo of the day
Members of the Tivoli Gardens Dance Troupe perform at the opening of the fourth staging of the biennial National Children’s Summit (NCS), held at the Jamaica Conference Centre, downtown Kingston, on Thursday (August 15). The Summit, organised by the CPFSA, brings together children between 12 and 17 years of age from across the island (mainly wards of the State) and different interest groups. It creates an atmosphere for learning, exchange of ideas, developing and strengthening social skills.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Health & Wellness
August 16, 2019
Development
August 16, 2019
Education
August 16, 2019
Youth
August 16, 2019
JIS radio
August 15, 2019
Feature | Presented by: Vanessa Silvera
August 15, 2019
GOJ News | Presented by: Anjuii James-Sawyers
August 15, 2019
GOJ News | Presented by: Anthony Morgan
Get the facts