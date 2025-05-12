PHOTOS: Groundbreaking for Indigent Housing Programme in Manchester

Photo: Rudranath Fraser

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (third left) along with Indigent Housing Programme beneficiary, Evette Nation (fourth right) break ground for the construction of a unit under the programme at Old Porus Road, Manchester on May 9. Others joining in the groundbreaking exercise are (from left): Director, Administration, Manchester Municipal Corporation, Damion Chen; Councillor, Bellefield Division, Mario Mitchell; Councillor, Porus Division, Claudia Morant Baker; Ms. Nation’s brother, Robert Nation, while other family members observe.