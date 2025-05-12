| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
PHOTOS: Groundbreaking for Indigent Housing Programme in Manchester

May 12, 2025
Local Government
Photo: Rudranath Fraser
Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (third left) along with Indigent Housing Programme beneficiary, Evette Nation (fourth right) break ground for the construction of a unit under the programme at Old Porus Road, Manchester on May 9. Others joining in the groundbreaking exercise are (from left): Director, Administration, Manchester Municipal Corporation, Damion Chen; Councillor, Bellefield Division, Mario Mitchell; Councillor, Porus Division, Claudia Morant Baker; Ms. Nation’s brother, Robert Nation, while other family members observe.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (left), greets beneficiary of the Indigent Housing Programme, Evette Nation (right), and her brother Robert Nation, at the ground breaking exercise for Ms. Nation’s new home at Old Porus Road, Manchester on May 9. Looking on is Councillor for the Porus Division, Claudia Morant Baker.
: Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (at the podium) addressing the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a unit under the Indigent Housing Programme at Old Porus Road, Manchester on May 9.
Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (seated left) and other attendees are being entertained by Head Boy, Porus Infant School, Jamar Thompson at the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a unit under the Indigent Housing Programme at Old Porus Road, Manchester on May 9.
