PHOTOS: Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project Handover Ceremony Agriculture October 8, 2019 Photo: Adrian Walker Ambassador of Japan to Jamaica, His Excellency Hiromasa Yamazaki (second right), cuts the ribbon to officially hand over the Blue Mountain Coffee Nursery to the Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority (JACRA), under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project. The ceremony was held on October 4 at Rose Hill, Woodford, in the Blue Mountains. Sharing the moment (from left) are Chief Planning Analyst in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Karl Hyatt; Acting Director General, JACRA, Gusland McCook; and Councillor, Gordon Town Division, Neville Whittaker. PHOTOS: Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project Handover Ceremony JIS News | Presented by: Deputy Chairman, Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority (JACRA) Board of Directors, John Minott (left), presents a coffee seedling to Nadine Mullings, farmer from Middleton district, at the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project's presentation of coffee seedlings to farmers, held on October 4 at Rose Hill, Woodford, in the Blue Mountains. Councillor, Gordon Town Division, Neville Whittaker (left), and Acting Director General, Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority (JACRA), Gusland McCook (centre), are presented with a coffee seedling by Ambassador of Japan to Jamaica, His Excellency Hiromasa Yamazaki, at the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project's presentation of coffee seedlings to farmers, on October 4, at Rose Hill, Woodford, in the Blue Mountains. Deputy Chairman, Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority (JACRA) Board of Directors, John Minott (left), presents a coffee seedling to farmer from Red Light District, Clifford Jonas, at the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project's handover ceremony, held on October 4 at Rose Hill, Woodford, in the Blue Mountains. Acting Director General, Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority (JACRA), Gusland McCook (left), is presented with a coffee seedling by Ambassador of Japan to Jamaica, His Excellency Hiromasa Yamazaki, at the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project's handover ceremony of coffee seedlings to farmers, on October 4 at Rose Hill, Woodford, in the Blue Mountains.