PHOTOS: Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project Handover Ceremony

Agriculture
October 8, 2019
Deputy Chairman, Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority (JACRA) Board of Directors, John Minott (left), presents a coffee seedling to Nadine Mullings, farmer from Middleton district, at the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project’s presentation of coffee seedlings to farmers, held on October 4 at Rose Hill, Woodford, in the Blue Mountains.

 

Councillor, Gordon Town Division, Neville Whittaker (left), and Acting Director General, Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority (JACRA), Gusland McCook (centre), are presented with a coffee seedling by Ambassador of Japan to Jamaica, His Excellency Hiromasa Yamazaki, at the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project’s presentation of coffee seedlings to farmers, on October 4, at Rose Hill, Woodford, in the Blue Mountains.

 

Deputy Chairman, Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority (JACRA) Board of Directors, John Minott (left), presents a coffee seedling to farmer from Red Light District, Clifford Jonas, at the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project’s handover ceremony, held on October 4 at Rose Hill, Woodford, in the Blue Mountains.

 

Acting Director General, Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority (JACRA), Gusland McCook (left), is presented with a coffee seedling by Ambassador of Japan to Jamaica, His Excellency Hiromasa Yamazaki, at the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project’s handover ceremony of coffee seedlings to farmers, on October 4 at Rose Hill, Woodford, in the Blue Mountains.