PHOTOS: Grand Slam Track Kingston Meet Media Launch

November 13, 2024
Sport
Photo: Mark Bell
Chairman of Independence Park Limited, Mike Fennell, converses with former 200m and 400m world record holder, Michael Johnson, during the media launch of the Grand Slam Track Kingston Meet at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston on Monday (November 11).

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, shares a moment with former 200m and 400m world record holder, Michael Johnson, during the media launch of the Grand Slam Track Kingston Meet at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston on Monday (November 11).

