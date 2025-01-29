PHOTOS: Grade 7 Academy Strengthening Literacy And Numeracy At Two High Schools January 29, 2025 Listen Education Share Photo: Michael SloleyMinister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon (right), converses with (from left) Roman Catholic Archbishop of Kingston, the Most Rev. Kenneth Richards; Principal of Holy Trinity High School, Father Carl Clarke; and students, Dasha Thompson and Dior Powell. The occasion was the launch of the Grade 7 Academy at the Kingston-based institution on Thursday (January 23). Photo: Michael SloleyMinister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, delivers remarks during the launch of the Grade 7 Academy at Holy Trinity High School in Kingston on Thursday (January 23). The Full Story Principal of Holy Trinity High School, Father Carl Clarke, brings greetings the launch of the Grade 7 Academy at the Kingston-based institution on Thursday (January 23). Grade 7 Academy Instructional Leader, Dr. Faith Alexander, addresses the official launch of the programme at Holy Trinity High School in Kingston on Thursday (January 23).