PHOTOS: GOJ Receives Medical Equipment and Supplies

Health & Wellness
October 14, 2022
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (right), converses with Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) Representative for Jamaica, Bermuda and the Cayman Islands, Ian Stein (left), and United States (US) Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Country Director for Jamaica and the Caribbean Regional Programme, Dr. Emily Kainne Dokubo, on Thursday (October 13), following a brief presentation ceremony for equipment donated for Jamaica’s COVID-19 response. The supplies, valued approximately $11.94 million (US$78,694.67), were provided by the US CDC and PAHO/WHO. They were formally handed over at the PAHO/WHO Country Office, University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona Campus in St. Andrew.

 

