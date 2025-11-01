PHOTOS: Global Empowerment Mission Donation

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (right), examines food supplies donated by nonprofit organisation, Global Empowerment Mission (GEM). The supplies, handed over on Friday (October 31), will support 50 residents at the Desmond McKenzie Transitional Centre for the Homeless in downtown Kingston. Looking on are Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby (left), and Founder/President of GEM, Michael Caponi

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it. Ok No Privacy policy