PHOTOS: Global Empowerment Mission Donation November 1, 2025 Listen Hurricane Relief & Recovery Share Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (right), examines food supplies donated by nonprofit organisation, Global Empowerment Mission (GEM). The supplies, handed over on Friday (October 31), will support 50 residents at the Desmond McKenzie Transitional Centre for the Homeless in downtown Kingston. Looking on are Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby (left), and Founder/President of GEM, Michael Caponi