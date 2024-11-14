PHOTOS: GIS Summit

Photo: Donald De La Haye

Executive Director, Mona Geolnformatics Institute, Luke Buchanan, addresses the Global Information System (GIS) Innovate Spatial Solutions Summit on Wednesday (November 13) at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St. Andrew. The event was hosted by the National Spatial Data Management Branch (NSDMB) of the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, in observance of Geography Awareness Month 2024.