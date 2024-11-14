PHOTOS: GIS Summit November 14, 2024 Listen Economic Growth & Job Creation Share Photo: Donald De La Haye Executive Director, Mona Geolnformatics Institute, Luke Buchanan, addresses the Global Information System (GIS) Innovate Spatial Solutions Summit on Wednesday (November 13) at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St. Andrew. The event was hosted by the National Spatial Data Management Branch (NSDMB) of the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, in observance of Geography Awareness Month 2024. The Full Story Senior Director, Forestry Resources Information Management, Forestry Department, Jumaine Remikie, makes a presentation during the Global Information System (GIS) Innovate Spatial Solutions Summit on Wednesday (November 13) at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St. Andrew. The event was hosted by the National Spatial Data Management Branch (NSDMB) of the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation. It brought together professionals from the public and private sectors to explore how artificial intelligence (AI)-driven geospatial solutions are transforming Jamaica’s infrastructure, environmental sustainability, public health and urban development. Senior Planner, National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), Diana McPherson, addresses the Global Information System (GIS) Innovate Spatial Solutions Summit on Wednesday (November 13) at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St. Andrew. The event was hosted by the National Spatial Data Management Branch (NSDMB) of the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation. The Summit showcased the latest advancements in geospatial technology, with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI).