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PHOTOS: Ghana’s President Visits Bob Marley Museum

August 5, 2026
Culture
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PHOTOS: Ghana’s President Visits Bob Marley Museum
Photo: Mark Bell
Prime Minister Dr. The Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), greets President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, during a visit to the Bob Marley Museum in Kingston on Monday (August 3). The tour formed part of President Mahama’s four-day State Visit to Jamaica from August 2 to 5.

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Prime Minister, Dr. The Most Hon. Andrew Holness (second left), looks on as Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, greets President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, during a visit to the Bob Marley Museum in Kingston on Monday (August 3). The tour formed part of President Mahama’s four-day State Visit to Jamaica from August 2 to 5.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), and President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, pause for a photo opportunity during a visit to the Bob Marley Museum in Kingston on Monday (August 3). The visit formed part of President Mahama’s four-day State Visit to Jamaica from August 2 to 5.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (second right); President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama (centre); and Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (second left), along with members of the Ghanaian delegation, participate in a guided tour of the Bob Marley Museum in Kingston on Monday (August 3), led by Senior Tour Guide Ricky Chaplin (left). The tour formed part of President Mahama’s four-day State Visit to Jamaica from August 2 to 5.
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (second right); President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama (third right); and Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (centre), along with members of the Ghanaian delegation, are briefed during a guided tour of the Bob Marley Museum in Kingston on Monday (August 3), led by Senior Tour Guide, Ricky Chaplin (left). The tour formed part of President Mahama’s four-day State Visit to Jamaica from August 2 to 5.
Last Updated: August 5, 2026