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PHOTOS: Ghanaian President Receives Courtesy Call from Members of the Parliamentary Opposition

August 5, 2026
Foreign Affairs
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PHOTOS: Ghanaian President Receives Courtesy Call from Members of the Parliamentary Opposition
Photo: Michael Sloley
Former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. P.J. Patterson (left), greets President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, during a courtesy call at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Tuesday (August 4). Looking on is Opposition Senator Donna Scott-Mottley, who represented Opposition Leader, Mark Golding. The meeting formed part of President Mahama’s four-day State Visit to Jamaica from August 2 to 5.
PHOTOS: Ghanaian President Receives Courtesy Call from Members of the Parliamentary Opposition
Photo: Michael Sloley
Opposition Senator Donna Scott-Mottley, who represented the Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding, greets President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, during a courtesy call at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Tuesday (August 4). The meeting formed part of President Mahama’s four-day State Visit to Jamaica from August 2 to 5.
PHOTOS: Ghanaian President Receives Courtesy Call from Members of the Parliamentary Opposition
Photo: Michael Sloley
Former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. P.J. Patterson (left), converses with President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, during a courtesy call at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Tuesday (August 4). The meeting formed part of President Mahama’s four-day State Visit to Jamaica from August 2 to 5.
PHOTOS: Ghanaian President Receives Courtesy Call from Members of the Parliamentary Opposition
Photo: Michael Sloley
Opposition Spokesman on Trade, Industry and Global Logistics, Anthony Hylton (left), greets President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, during a courtesy call at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Tuesday (August 4). The meeting formed part of President Mahama’s four-day State Visit to Jamaica from August 2 to 5.
Last Updated: August 5, 2026