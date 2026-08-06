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PHOTOS: Ghanaian President Departs Jamaica After State Visit

August 6, 2026
Foreign Affairs
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PHOTOS: Ghanaian President Departs Jamaica After State Visit
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (second left), bids farewell to President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, ahead of his departure from the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Wednesday (August 5). President Mahama was in Jamaica on a State Visit from August 2 to 5. Looking on (from left) are Ghana’s High Commissioner to Jamaica, His Excellency Kofi Attor; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Ambassador Sheila Sealy Monteith; and Jamaica’s High Commissioner to Ghana, His Excellency Lincoln Downer.

The Full Story

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (second left), converses with President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, before his departure at the Normal Manley International Airport in Kingston on Wednesday (August 5). President Mahama was in Jamaica on a State Visit from August 2 to 5. Looking on (from left) are Ghana’s High Commissioner to Jamaica, His Excellency Kofi Attor; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Ambassador Sheila Sealy Monteith; and Jamaica’s High Commissioner to Ghana, His Excellency Lincoln Downer.

 

President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama (centre), bids farewell as he departs Jamaica from the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Wednesday (August 5), following a four-day State Visit from August 2 to 5.
Last Updated: August 6, 2026