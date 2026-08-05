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PHOTOS: Ghana President Pays Tribute to National Hero Marcus Garvey

August 5, 2026
Culture
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PHOTOS: Ghana President Pays Tribute to National Hero Marcus Garvey
Photo: Dave Reid
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (third left), and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, greet President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, at National Heroes Park in Kingston on Tuesday (August 4), where he laid a floral tribute at the shrine of National Hero, The Right Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey. The engagement formed part of the President’s four-day State Visit to Jamaica from August 2 to 5.
PHOTOS: Ghana President Pays Tribute to National Hero Marcus Garvey
Photo: Dave Reid
President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama (second left), prepares to place a floral tribute at the shrine of National Hero, The Right Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey, during a ceremony at National Heroes Park in Kingston on Tuesday (August 4). Looking on in the background are Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (right); Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith; and other members of the Ghanaian delegation. The activity formed part of the President’s four-day State Visit to Jamaica from August 2 to 5.
PHOTOS: Ghana President Pays Tribute to National Hero Marcus Garvey
Photo: Dave Reid
President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, places flowers on the shrine of National Hero, The Right Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey, during a floral tribute at National Heroes Park in Kingston on Tuesday (August 4). The activity formed part of the President’s four-day State Visit to Jamaica from August 2 to 5.
PHOTOS: Ghana President Pays Tribute to National Hero Marcus Garvey
Photo: Dave Reid
President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama (right, seated), participates in a cultural presentation by playing the drums after laying a floral tribute at the shrine of National Hero, The Right Excellent Marcus Garvey, at National Heroes Park in Kingston on Tuesday (August 4). Joining in the celebrations are Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (left, standing), and other members of the Ghanaian delegation. The activity formed part of the President’s four-day State Visit to Jamaica from August 2 to 5.
Last Updated: August 5, 2026