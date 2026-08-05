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PHOTOS: Ghana President Addresses Special Joint Sitting of Parliament

August 5, 2026
Parliament
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PHOTOS: Ghana President Addresses Special Joint Sitting of Parliament
Photo: Mark Bell
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (second left), looks on as President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, signs the Guest Book at Gordon House following his address to a Special Joint Sitting of the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday (August 4). Also looking on (from left) are Opposition Senator Donna Scott-Mottley; Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness; President of the Senate, Hon. Thomas Tavares-Finson; and Clerk to the Houses of Parliament, Colleen Lowe.

The Full Story

President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, is escorted into the Chambers of Gordon House by Clerk to the Houses of Parliament, Colleen Lowe. The President addressed a Special Joint Sitting of the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday (August 4), which formed part of his four-day State Visit to Jamaica from August 2 to 5.
President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, addresses a Special Joint Sitting of the Houses of Parliament at Gordon House on Tuesday (August 4), as part of his four-day State Visit to Jamaica from August 2 to 5.
Last Updated: August 5, 2026