PHOTOS: G-G Attends Anthony N. Sabga Caribbean Awards for Excellence

October 13, 2020
Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (left), converses with former Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Kenneth Hall, following the Anthony N. Sabga Caribbean Awards for Excellence ceremony, held recently at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston. The awards recognise significant Caribbean achievement and seek to encourage and support the pursuit of excellence by Caribbean persons for the benefit of the region.

 

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (left), makes a presentation to 2020 Public and Civic Contributions Laureate, Dr. Olivene Burke, during the Anthony N. Sabga Caribbean Awards for Excellence ceremony, held recently at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston. Dr. Burke is Executive Director of Mona Social Services, University of the West Indies (UWI). The Anthony N. Sabga Caribbean Awards for Excellence recognises significant Caribbean achievement, and seeks to encourage and support the pursuit of excellence by Caribbean persons for the benefit of the region. ​
