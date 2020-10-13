PHOTOS: G-G Attends Anthony N. Sabga Caribbean Awards for Excellence

JIS News
Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (left), converses with former Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Kenneth Hall, following the Anthony N. Sabga Caribbean Awards for Excellence ceremony, held recently at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston. The awards recognise significant Caribbean achievement and seek to encourage and support the pursuit of excellence by Caribbean persons for the benefit of the region.
