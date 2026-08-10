| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Government of Jamaica ja-flag

PHOTOS: Foreign Affairs Minister Receives Courtesy Call From IFRC Country Office Head

August 10, 2026
Foreign Affairs
Share
PHOTOS: Foreign Affairs Minister Receives Courtesy Call From IFRC Country Office Head
Photo: Mark Bell
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, receives the credentials of Head of Country Office of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in Jamaica, Richard James LeSueur, during a recent courtesy call at the Ministry’s offices in downtown Kingston.

The Full Story

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, converses with Head of Country Office of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in Jamaica, Richard James LeSueur, during a recent courtesy call at the Ministry’s offices in downtown Kingston.

 

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, examines the credentials presented by Head of Country Office of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in Jamaica, Richard James LeSueur, during a recent courtesy call at the Ministry’s offices in downtown Kingston.
Last Updated: August 10, 2026