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PHOTOS: Floral Tribute to The Most Hon. Hugh Lawson Shearer

May 19, 2026
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PHOTOS: Floral Tribute to The Most Hon. Hugh Lawson Shearer
Photo: Dave Reid
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, stands beside a portrait of late former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Hugh Lawson Shearer, as she delivers remarks during a floral tribute at National Heroes Park in Kingston, commemorating the 103rd anniversary of his birth.

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Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., places flowers on the shrine of late former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Hugh Lawson Shearer, during a floral tribute at National Heroes Park in Kingston on Monday (May 18), commemorating the 103rd anniversary of his birth.

 

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, lays a floral tribute on the shrine of late former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Hugh Lawson Shearer, during a ceremony at National Heroes Park in Kingston on Monday (May 18), commemorating the 103rd anniversary of his birth.

 

President of the Senate, Hon. Thomas Tavares-Finson, representing Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, places flowers on the shrine of late former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Hugh Lawson Shearer, during a floral tribute at National Heroes Park in Kingston on Monday (May 18) to mark the 103rd anniversary of his birth.

 

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development with Responsibility for Land Titling and Settlements, Hon. Robert Montague, places flowers on the shrine of the late former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Hugh Lawson Shearer, during a floral tribute at National Heroes Park in Kingston on Monday (May 18) to mark the 103rd anniversary of his birth.
Last Updated: May 19, 2026