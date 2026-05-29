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PHOTOS: Floral Tribute to The Most Hon. Edward Seaga

May 29, 2026
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PHOTOS: Floral Tribute to The Most Hon. Edward Seaga
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, lays a wreath to mark the 96th anniversary of the birth of the late former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Edward Seaga. Mr. Seaga’s life and legacy were commemorated during a ceremony at National Heroes Park in Kingston on Thursday (May 28).

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Most Hon. Carla Seaga, widow of former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Edward Seaga, places flowers at his shrine during a floral tribute in commemoration of the 96th anniversary of his birth. The late former Prime Minister’s life and legacy were celebrated during a ceremony at National Heroes Park in Kingston, on Thursday (May 28).

 

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), delivers the keynote address during a floral tribute in honour of late former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Edward Seaga at National Heroes Park in Kingston, on Thursday (May 28). The event marked the 96th anniversary of Mr. Seaga’s birth.

 

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, greets the Most Hon. Carla Seaga, widow of former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Edward Seaga, during a floral tribute in his honour at National Heroes Park in Kingston on Thursday (May 28). The event marked the 96th anniversary of Mr. Seaga’s birth. Also pictured are Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, and Government Senator, Christian Tavares-Finson.

 

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, converses with the Most Hon. Carla Seaga, widow of former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Edward Seaga, during a floral tribute in his honour at National Heroes Park in Kingston on Thursday (May 28). The event marked the 96th anniversary of Mr. Seaga’s birth.

 

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development, Hon. Robert Montague, shares a light moment with the Most Hon. Carla Seaga, widow of former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Edward Seaga, during a floral tribute in his honour at National Heroes Park in Kingston on Thursday (May 28). The event marked the 96th anniversary of Mr. Seaga’s birth.

 

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, returns to his seat after laying a wreath to mark the 96th anniversary of the birth of the late former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Edward Seaga, whose life and legacy were commemorated during a ceremony at National Heroes Park in Kingston on Thursday (May 28).
Last Updated: May 29, 2026