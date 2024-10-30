| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Government of Jamaica ja-flag

  • Keyword

  • Date Range

  • Category

  • Content Type

Advertisement
National Honour & Award – October 2024

PHOTOS: Fayval Williams is New Finance Minister, Dr. Morris Dixon has Responsibility for Education

October 30, 2024
Information
Share
PHOTOS: Fayval Williams is New Finance Minister, Dr. Morris Dixon has Responsibility for Education
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, announces new Cabinet appointments while addressing today’s (October 30) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

The Full Story

Newly appointed Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams (right), shares a moment with new Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. Dana Morris Dixon during today’s (October 30) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.
Newly appointed Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams, addressing today’s (October 30) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

 

Last Updated: October 30, 2024

More From: Information
UCJ Invites Education Stakeholders to CANQATE Conference
By: Judith A. Hunter, Oct 28, 2024
Principals and Vice Principals Lauded for Recovery Effort
By: Serena Grant, Oct 22, 2024
JTA President Calls For Special Education Act
By: Rochelle Williams, Oct 20, 2024
Skip to content