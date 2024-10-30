PHOTOS: Fayval Williams is New Finance Minister, Dr. Morris Dixon has Responsibility for Education October 30, 2024 Listen Information Share Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, announces new Cabinet appointments while addressing today’s (October 30) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House. The Full Story Newly appointed Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams (right), shares a moment with new Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. Dana Morris Dixon during today’s (October 30) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House. Newly appointed Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams, addressing today’s (October 30) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.