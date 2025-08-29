| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
PHOTOS: Farewell Luncheon for Outgoing British High Commissioner to Jamaica

August 29, 2025
Foreign Affairs
Photo: Mark Bell
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (left), presents a gift to outgoing British High Commissioner to Jamaica, Her Excellency Judith Slater, during a farewell luncheon hosted for the diplomat at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Friday (August 29).

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (left), greets outgoing British High Commissioner to Jamaica, Her Excellency Judith Slater, during a farewell luncheon hosted for the diplomat at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Friday (August 29).

 

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (left), converses with outgoing British High Commissioner to Jamaica, Her Excellency Judith Slater, during a farewell luncheon hosted for the diplomat at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Friday (August 29).
