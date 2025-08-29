PHOTOS: Farewell Luncheon for Outgoing British High Commissioner to Jamaica

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (left), presents a gift to outgoing British High Commissioner to Jamaica, Her Excellency Judith Slater, during a farewell luncheon hosted for the diplomat at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Friday (August 29).

