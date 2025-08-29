| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Photos: Farewell Luncheon For Outgoing British High Commissioner To Jamaica

August 29, 2025
Foreign Affairs
Photo: Mark Bell
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (left), greets outgoing British High Commissioner to Jamaica, Her Excellency Judith Slater, during a farewell luncheon hosted for the diplomat at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Friday (August 29).
Photo: Mark Bell
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (left), converses with outgoing British High Commissioner to Jamaica, Her Excellency Judith Slater, during a farewell luncheon hosted for the diplomat at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Friday (August 29).
Photo: Mark Bell
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (left), presents a gift to outgoing British High Commissioner to Jamaica, Her Excellency Judith Slater, during a farewell luncheon hosted for the diplomat at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Friday (August 29).
Last Updated: August 29, 2025