PHOTOS: Farewell Luncheon for Ambassador of the French Republic to Jamaica

August 28, 2025
Foreign Affairs
Photo: Mark Bell
Deputy Chief Education Officer, Core Curriculum and Support Services, Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Winnie Berry (left), converses with Ambassador of the French Republic to Jamaica, His Excellency Olivier Guyonvarch (centre), and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Ambassador Sheila Sealy Monteith. The occasion was a farewell luncheon held in honour of the Ambassador on Wednesday (August 27) at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in Kingston.

Last Updated: August 28, 2025