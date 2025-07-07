PHOTOS: External Trade Negotiation Committee Breakfast Meeting July 7, 2025 Listen CARICOM Share Photo: Adrian Walker Prime Minister of Jamaica and CARICOM Chair, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right) engages in a discussion with President of Guyana, His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali (second right), during an External Trade Negotiation Committee Breakfast Meeting at the Jewel Grande Hotel in St. James on Monday (July 7). Sharing in the conversation are Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, and Prime Minister of The Bahamas, Hon. Philip Davis. The meeting is part of the 49th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM from July 6 to 8 under the theme ‘People, Partnership and Prosperity – Promoting a Secure and Sustainable Future’. The Full Story Prime Minister of Jamaica and Chair of CARICOM, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (centre), speaks with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, and Assistant Secretary General – CARICOM Single Market and Trade, Ambassador Wayne McCook, just before the start of the External Trade Negotiation Committee Breakfast Meeting at the Jewel Grande Hotel in St. James on Monday (July 7). The meeting is part of the 49th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM from July 6 to 8 under the theme ‘People, Partnership and Prosperity – Promoting a Secure and Sustainable Future’. Prime Minister of Jamaica and Chair of CARICOM, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right) and Prime Minister of the Bahamas, Hon. Philip Davis, exchange a warm greeting during the External Trade Negotiation Committee Breakfast Meeting at the Jewel Grande Hotel in St. James on Monday (July 7). The meeting is part of the 49th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM, which is being held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James from July 6 to 8 under the theme ‘People, Partnership and Prosperity – Promoting a Secure and Sustainable Future’.