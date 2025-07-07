PHOTOS: External Trade Negotiation Committee Breakfast Meeting

Photo: Adrian Walker

Prime Minister of Jamaica and CARICOM Chair, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right) engages in a discussion with President of Guyana, His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali (second right), during an External Trade Negotiation Committee Breakfast Meeting at the Jewel Grande Hotel in St. James on Monday (July 7). Sharing in the conversation are Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, and Prime Minister of The Bahamas, Hon. Philip Davis. The meeting is part of the 49th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM from July 6 to 8 under the theme ‘People, Partnership and Prosperity – Promoting a Secure and Sustainable Future’.