PHOTOS: Expo Jamaica 2025 April 8, 2025 Listen Investment Share Photo: Mark BellHead of Marketing, Scotia Bank Jamaica, Tonya Russell (left) and Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking, Scotia Centre, Morris Nelson (centre), are shown potted plants by a representative from the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), Claudia Nelson, during a tour of the Authority's exhibition booth at EXPO Jamaica 2025, at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston on April 4. The Full Story Chief Executive Officer, Bath and Body Care, Melissa Marshall-Nelson (centre), engages customers who visited her skincare booth at EXPO Jamaica 2025, held at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston on April 4.