| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Government of Jamaica ja-flag

PHOTOS: Expo Jamaica 2025

April 8, 2025
Investment
Share
PHOTOS: Expo Jamaica 2025
Photo: Mark Bell
Head of Marketing, Scotia Bank Jamaica, Tonya Russell (left) and Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking, Scotia Centre, Morris Nelson (centre), are shown potted plants by a representative from the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), Claudia Nelson, during a tour of the Authority's exhibition booth at EXPO Jamaica 2025, at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston on April 4.

The Full Story

Chief Executive Officer, Bath and Body Care, Melissa Marshall-Nelson (centre), engages customers who visited her skincare booth at EXPO Jamaica 2025, held at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston on April 4.
Last Updated: April 8, 2025