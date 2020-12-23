Advertisement
    PHOTOS: EXIM Bank Makes Donation to The Salvation Army School

    Social Security
    December 23, 2020
    Managing Director of the National Export-Import Bank of Jamaica (EXIM Bank), Lisa Bell (left), presents a cheque for $310,000 to Vice Principal of The Salvation Army School for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Sherine Gordon (right), during the Bank’s ‘Carolling in the Courtyard’ event on Tuesday (December 11). The event was held at EXIM Bank’s head office on Hope Road in Kingston. Five tablets, each with one year’s supply of data, were also given to several students from the institution. The donation was made through the EXIM Bank’s philanthropic arm, in keeping with its Corporate Social Responsibility. Sharing in the moment is student at the School, Sherika Nesbeth.

     

    Managing Director of the National Export-Import Bank of Jamaica (EXIM Bank), Lisa Bell (right), presents a cheque for $30,000 to Principal of the Best Care Special Education School, Sharita Brock-Lewin, towards the institution’s annual fundraiser, the proceeds of which are used to replenish supplies and sustain operations. The presentation was made during EXIM Bank’s ‘Carolling in the Courtyard’ event on Tuesday (December 22) at the entity’s head office on Hope Road in Kingston.
