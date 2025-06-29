Photos: EU-JA 5K And 10K Run/Walk Cheque Presentation June 29, 2025 Listen Education Share Photo: Mark BellHead of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Jamaica, Her Excellency Dr. Erja Eskola (fourth right), presents a cheque for $8,345,000 to the Creative Language-Based Learning Foundation in support of summer literacy camps during a handover ceremony on June 26. The funds were raised through the EU-JA 5K and 10K Run/Walk, which held in March in downtown Kingston, in partnership with the Jamaican Government and Running Events Jamaica. The presentation was made at the EU Delegation office in Kingston. Also participating (from left) are Edward Seaga Primary School student, Kashae Matthews; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Dr. Kasan Troupe; Greenwich Primary student, Rajaun Drummonds; Cockburn Gardens Primary student, Tyeisha Lindsay; Whitfield Primary student, Devana Thomas; Calabar Primary student, Carlan Malcolm, and Cockburn Gardens Primary student, Jayden Hemmings. Photo: Mark BellPermanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Dr. Kasan Troupe, admires the head boy crest worn by Calabar Primary student, Carlan Malcolm, during a handover ceremony at the European Union (EU) Delegation to Jamaica office in Kingston on June 26. The event saw the presentation of $8,345,000 to the Creative Language-Based Learning Foundation to support summer literacy camps. The funds represent proceeds from the EU-JA 5K and 10K Run/Walk held in downtown Kingston, which was hosted in partnership with the Jamaican Government and Running Events Jamaica. Photo: Mark BellPermanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Dr. Kasan Troupe (second right), shares a light moment with Greenwich Primary student, Rajaun Drummonds (second left), and Calabar Primary student, Carlan Malcolm, as Acting Principal of Greenwich Primary, Loraine Wint, looks on. The interaction took place during a handover ceremony on June 26, where $8,345,000 was presented to the Creative Language-Based Learning Foundation to support summer literacy camps. The funds represent proceeds from the EU-JA 5K and 10K Run/Walk held in March in downtown Kingston, which was organised by the European Union (EU) Delegation to Jamaica in collaboration with the Jamaican Government and Running Events Jamaica. The presentation was made at the EU Delegation office in Kingston.