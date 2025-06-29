Photos: EU-JA 5K And 10K Run/Walk Cheque Presentation

Photo: Mark Bell

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Dr. Kasan Troupe (second right), shares a light moment with Greenwich Primary student, Rajaun Drummonds (second left), and Calabar Primary student, Carlan Malcolm, as Acting Principal of Greenwich Primary, Loraine Wint, looks on. The interaction took place during a handover ceremony on June 26, where $8,345,000 was presented to the Creative Language-Based Learning Foundation to support summer literacy camps. The funds represent proceeds from the EU-JA 5K and 10K Run/Walk held in March in downtown Kingston, which was organised by the European Union (EU) Delegation to Jamaica in collaboration with the Jamaican Government and Running Events Jamaica. The presentation was made at the EU Delegation office in Kingston.