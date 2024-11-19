PHOTOS: Education Minister Visits Holmwood Technical High School November 19, 2024 Listen Education Share Photo: Rudranath Fraser Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon (left), is greeted by Vice Principal of Holmwood Technical High School in Manchester, Jennifer Brown, at the institution on Monday (November 18). The visit followed the recent death of the school’s bus driver, Rohan Gentles. Sharing the moment is Regional Director for the Education Ministry’s Region 5, Susan Nelson Smith. The Full Story Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon (right), speaks with grade eight students of Holmwood Technical High School in Manchester, during a visit to the institution on Monday (November 18). From left: are Jawanza Russell, Jaroni Dixon and Jordayne Nunes. Students of Holmwood Technical High School in Manchester participate in devotion on Monday (November 18). Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, addressed the school community following the recent death of the institution’s bus driver, Rohan Gentles. Teachers of Holmwood Technical High School in Manchester sing a hymn during devotion on Monday (November 18). Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, visited the institution following the recent death of the school’s bus driver, Rohan Gentles.