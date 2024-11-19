PHOTOS: Education Minister Visits Holmwood Technical High School

Photo: Rudranath Fraser

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon (left), is greeted by Vice Principal of Holmwood Technical High School in Manchester, Jennifer Brown, at the institution on Monday (November 18). The visit followed the recent death of the school’s bus driver, Rohan Gentles. Sharing the moment is Regional Director for the Education Ministry’s Region 5, Susan Nelson Smith.