PHOTOS: Education Minister Participates in Labour Day Activities at St. Martin De Porres Primary and Infant School May 25, 2025 Labour Day 2025 Photo: Michael Sloley Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon (right), participates in painting the playground at St. Martin de Porres Primary and Infant School in Gordon Town, St. Andrew, on Labour Day (May 23). She is joined by (from left) Executive Director, National Education Trust (NET), Latoya Harris-Ghartey; Speaker of the House of Representatives and Member of Parliament for St. Andrew East Rural, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness; and Culture, Health, Arts, Sports and Education (CHASE) Fund Director, Merle Donaldson, and Volunteers, Kaelen Allen and Kai-Leigh Allen. The Full Story Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, rakes the playground at St. Martin de Porres Primary and Infant School in Gordon Town, St. Andrew, during Labour Day activities on May 23. Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon (centre), displays one of the 20 tablet computers donated to the Infant Department at St. Martin de Porres Primary and Infant School in Gordon Town, St. Andrew, on Labour Day (May 23). The tablets and other technology equipment were donated by e-Learning Jamaica Company Limited and the Culture, Health, Arts, Sports and Education (CHASE) Fund in partnership with the National Education Trust (NET). Among those sharing the moment are (from left): Regional Training Officer, e-Learning Jamaica, Garfield Morrison; Senior Teacher, Edmond Ferguson; School Board Chair, Fabian Sanchez; Acting Principal, Lorraine Campbell-Hartley; Chief Executive Officer, e-Learning Jamaica, Andrew Lee; CHASE Fund Chief Executive Officer, Wilford 'Billy' Heaven; Speaker of the House of Representatives and Member of Parliament for St. Andrew East Rural, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness; Student, Kemal Edwards; NET Executive Director, Latoya Harris-Ghartey; and CHASE Fund Director, Merle Donaldson.