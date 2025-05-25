PHOTOS: Education Minister Participates in Labour Day Activities at St. Martin De Porres Primary and Infant School

Photo: Michael Sloley

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon (right), participates in painting the playground at St. Martin de Porres Primary and Infant School in Gordon Town, St. Andrew, on Labour Day (May 23). She is joined by (from left) Executive Director, National Education Trust (NET), Latoya Harris-Ghartey; Speaker of the House of Representatives and Member of Parliament for St. Andrew East Rural, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness; and Culture, Health, Arts, Sports and Education (CHASE) Fund Director, Merle Donaldson, and Volunteers, Kaelen Allen and Kai-Leigh Allen.