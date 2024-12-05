PHOTOS: Education Minister Meets Finalists in Lasco/MOEYI/JTC Teacher, TVET Teacher and Principal of the Year Awards

Photo: Michael Sloley

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information (MOEYI), Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon (second right, seated), shares a moment with finalists in the LASCO/ MOEYI/Jamaica Teaching Council (JTC) Teacher, Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Teacher and Principal of the Year Awards, at the Ministry’s National Heroes Circle offices in Kingston on Tuesday (December 3). Others in the front row (from left) are Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the LASCO Chin Foundation, Professor Rosalea Hamilton; CEO of the JTC, Dr. Winsome Gordon; and President of the JTC, Dr. Joseph Thomas.