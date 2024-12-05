PHOTOS: Education Minister Meets Finalists in Lasco/MOEYI/JTC Teacher, TVET Teacher and Principal of the Year Awards December 5, 2024 Listen 2019/20 State of the Nation Debate Share Photo: Michael Sloley Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information (MOEYI), Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon (second right, seated), shares a moment with finalists in the LASCO/ MOEYI/Jamaica Teaching Council (JTC) Teacher, Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Teacher and Principal of the Year Awards, at the Ministry’s National Heroes Circle offices in Kingston on Tuesday (December 3). Others in the front row (from left) are Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the LASCO Chin Foundation, Professor Rosalea Hamilton; CEO of the JTC, Dr. Winsome Gordon; and President of the JTC, Dr. Joseph Thomas. The Full Story Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information (MOEYI), Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon (right) warmly greets senior teacher at Manchester High School, Casmina Bryan (left). Occasion is a courtesy call by finalists in the LASCO/MOEYI/Jamaica Teaching Council (JTC) Teacher, Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Teacher and Principal of the Year Awards at the Ministry’s National Heroes Circle offices in Kingston on Tuesday (December 3). Sharing the moment are Principal of Ferncourt High School, Sheldon Thomas (second left); and TVET teacher at Bridgeport High School in Portmore, St. Catherine, Shaneil Davis. Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon (left) shares a selfie with Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) teacher at Bridgeport High School in Portmore, St. Catherine, Shaneil Davis. Occasion was a courtesy call by finalists in the LASCO/MOEYI/Jamaica Teaching Council (JTC) Teacher, Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Teacher and Principal of the Year Awards at the Ministry’s National Heroes Circle offices in Kingston on Tuesday (December 3).