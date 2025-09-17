PHOTOS: Education Minister Addresses Union Of Jamaica Alumni Association 35th Luncheon And Awards In New York

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon (centre), is surrounded by Union of Jamaica Alumni Association awardees at the organisations 35th anniversary luncheon and awards gala held on September 14, at the Greentree Country Club New Rochelle, New York.

