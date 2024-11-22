PHOTOS: Education Minister Addresses Parenting Workshop November 22, 2024 Listen Education Share Photo: Dave Reid Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, converses with parents who attended a Parenting Workshop on Wednesday (November 20) at the Convent of Mercy Academy (Alpha) on South Camp Road, Kingston. The workshop was held under the theme: ‘Surf Beyond the Surface’. This theme focused on empowering parents and guardians to embrace and responsibly utilise new technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), in their parenting practices. The Full Story Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, delivers the keynote address during a Parenting Workshop themed: ‘Surf Beyond the Surface’. The workshop, held on Wednesday (November 20) at the Convent of Mercy Academy (Alpha) on South Camp Road, Kingston, aimed to empower parents and guardians to responsibly integrate new technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), into their parenting practices.