PHOTOS: Education Minister Addresses Parenting Workshop

Photo: Dave Reid

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, converses with parents who attended a Parenting Workshop on Wednesday (November 20) at the Convent of Mercy Academy (Alpha) on South Camp Road, Kingston. The workshop was held under the theme: ‘Surf Beyond the Surface’. This theme focused on empowering parents and guardians to embrace and responsibly utilise new technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), in their parenting practices.