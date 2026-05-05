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PHOTOS: East Jamaica Conference of Seventh-Day Adventists Stewardship Expo

May 5, 2026
Commerce
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PHOTOS: East Jamaica Conference of Seventh-Day Adventists Stewardship Expo
Photo: DANIELLE MYERS
State Minister in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Delano Seiveright (seated centre), converses with President of the East Jamaica Conference (EJC) of Seventh-day Adventists, Dr. Meric Walker (standing left), during the church's Expo on Sunday (May 3) at the Jamaica College Auditorium in St. Andrew, under the theme 'Empowering Families and the Generations Following'. Retired Managing Director of the Jamaica Stock Exchange, Dr. Marlene Street Forrest, shares in the conversation.

The Full Story

State Minister in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Delano Seiveright, delivers remarks at the East Jamaica Conference of Seventh-day Adventists Stewardship Expo held on Sunday (May 3) at the Jamaica College Auditorium in St. Andrew, under the theme ‘Empowering Families and the Generations Following’.

 

State Minister in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Delano Seiveright (second left), joins in a prayer circle at the East Jamaica Conference (EJC) of Seventh-day Adventists Expo on Sunday (May 3) at the Jamaica College Auditorium in St. Andrew. The event was held under the theme ‘Empowering Families and the Generations Following’. Retired Managing Director of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE), Dr. Marlene Street Forrest (third right), bows her head in reverence, while President of the East Jamaica Conference (EJC) of Seventh-day Adventists, Dr. Meric Walker (second right), leads in prayer.
Last Updated: May 5, 2026